Good Saturday! Clouds will continue to increase tonight, and there is a possibility of some isolated snow showers across the mountains. Blustery winds will continue to be a problem heading into our evening. Winds will be out of the northwest gusting between 45 to 50 mph. Lows will be dipping into our teens tonight, but wind chill values will drop into the single digits and negatives in some areas, which will make it feel a lot colder outside. Conditions will begin to improve heading into our Sunday but remain chilly. A distance will pass just to the north of us on Sunday, which will bring an increase of clouds across the area. A warming trend begins on Monday as high-pressure shifts to the south. We will continue to see dry conditions for most of the workweek. High pressure remains offshore on Tuesday, bringing more warmth to our area, with highs getting into the mid 60’s. Clouds will continue to increase from the west, but we will be dry. Temperatures will continue to be in our 60’s heading into the end of the workweek. We could reach into the 70’s on Friday. There is a chance for us to see a low slide by Friday night into the weekend.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Isolated showers, with cloudy conditions. NW gusty winds. Lows in mid to upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the mid 30’s to mid 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with SW gusty winds. Highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the mid 30’s to lower 40’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the lower to upper 40’s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s, and lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60’s and lows in the 50’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward