Temperatures to warm before a cool down

The first days of September will be above average, but more fall-like weather is to come late week.

It will be a mainly dry Labor Day for most beyond an isolated pop-up during the afternoon or evening. Highs will otherwise rise into the 80’s. The mercury will continue to expand into the middle part of the week with highs reaching into the 90’s Wednesday.

A cold front will pass over Wednesday. We may see a light sprinkle or two as the front passes. Depending on the track of Dorian, we may see the cold front begin to interact with the tropical system.

Rain if anything as Dorian heads due northeast into the Northern Atlantic back out to see. The Chesapeake Bay region as the highest chance for precipitation here in our local area, unless Dorian decides to take another path.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Wind will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Labor Day: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers as a front passes. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain south as we track the slight potential of Dorian drawing near. The Chesapeake Bay region will mainly see the precipitation. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Friday: Clouds exiting to partly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Saturday: There will be a slight rise in temperature with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen