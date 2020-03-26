Temperatures to rise above average before a shower or storm this weekend

Highs will go from the 50's Saturday into the 70's Sunday.

Mainly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy as the day progresses. Highs will be in the 60’s. Clouds will build overnight tonight, and showers will move into the region Friday morning. While we may see a brief break in the clouds on Friday just to help warm temperatures up into the mid to upper 60’s, more clouds will build overnight Friday into Saturday, where we are expecting a good bit of rain.

Over the weekend, it will be the perfect weather just to stay in and out of the elements. Highs will be in the 50’s. Rainfall amounts will be up to a good inch or so. Sunday brings the chance of showers and storms with highs in the 70’s.

Clouds will begin to clear on Monday with highs in the 60’s. Temperatures fall into the 50’s Tuesday as colder air moves into the region. We look to see more rain next Wednesday, the first of April, with temperatures only into the 40’s and 50’s. We will be slightly below the average to start a new month.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: A mix of clouds with lows in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. There will be a slight chance of rain after midnight. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and 50’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen