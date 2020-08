Temperatures stay near normal Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! AFTER A DRY MORNING AND AFTERNOON, THERE WILL BE A DISTURBANCE THAT PASSES THROUGH THE REGION TONIGHT, ALLOWING FOR AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS. A SPRINKLE OR PERHAPS EVEN A LIGHT SHOWER CANNOT BE RULED OUT, BUT AGAIN COVERAGE SHOULD BE ISOLATED AND ANY RAIN AMOUNTS WILL BE LIGHT. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S INLAND, TO THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 70S NEAR THE BELTWAY. HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY, THE AFOREMENTIONED DISTURBANCE WILL BE WELL EAST, ALLOWING FOR MAINLY DRY AND SEASONABLE CONDITIONS; HOWEVER, A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE NEAR THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS, CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND PERHAPS SOUTHERN MARYLAND. NICER WEATHER WILL BUILD TOWARD THE AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY BEHIND THE DEPARTING DISTURBANCE.

FOR THE END OF THE WORK-WEEK, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL APPROACH THE REGION BRINGING MORE INCLEMENT WEATHER TO THE AREA. WHILE FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND WILL NOT BE A WASHOUT, THERE IS AT LEAST A 50% CHANCE FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS TO BE AROUND. TEMPERATURES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL, WITH UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S FOR THE DAY, BUT THE THERMOMETER RISES OVER THE WEEKEND, GETTING BACK INTO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME OVERNIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE. LOWS RANGE FROM 58-74 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: FEW MORNING SHOWERS, THEN BECOMING VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS AND SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SCATTERED STORMS ON SATURDAY WITH SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS SUNDAY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN MARYLAND. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!