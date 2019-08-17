Temperatures on the rise for Sunday

Highs will be into the mid to upper 90's!

There will be another partly sunny day for Sunday with increased heat and humidity across the region. High pressure will keep us mainly dry with only a slim few seeing a pop-up shower. A better chance of showers and storms will come during the workweek.

Sun and clouds to start our work week with continued heat and humidity. Heat index values will be into the 100’s Monday before showers and storms come Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and storms will briefly cool us down. A possible thundershower will be possible on Thursday with highs returning to around average as we head into Friday. The question is: will this be the last of the heat and humidity? Next Saturday’s highs look to be into the upper 80’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly clear. Lows will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south and east at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies with an isolated pop-up thundershower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s, but several will be in the upper 90’s with light south winds.

Monday: Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90’s with a few locations getting into the upper 90’s. Heat index values will go into the 100’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a scattered chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Thursday: Watching for partly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: Get ready for partly sunny skies. Highs ill be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Looks to be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen