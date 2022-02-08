Temperatures make an abrupt change the rest of the week

Good Tuesday! Tonight, we’ll see clear skies and light winds, which in turn will result in a cold night and temperatures in the 20s. An area of high pressure to our north moves out into the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday, bringing us south winds and a short warming trend. Afternoon highs look to range from the 40s in the colder mountain ranges to the 50s elsewhere. Throughout the day clouds will lower and thicken as a front approaches from the west. This front will come through the region mainly dry overnight Wednesday, with only a slight chance of a rain shower or mountain snow flurry. This front passes off our coast Thursday morning, but due to a west wind, the thermometer remains above normal, and we continue to stay dry into Friday. There remains the potential for a little wintry precipitation over parts of the region late in the weekend, but in general most long-range forecast models are not showing anything except much colder air moving back in on Super Bowl Sunday. The potential cause for any winter precipitation is the last of several cold fronts that will progress through our area. Saturday afternoon, ahead of a cold front passing through the local region, we’ll see temperatures soar into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees east of I-81. Behind the front overnight, Saturday is when a few folks have the opportunity to see a little snow flurry activity, especially along the Allegheny Front, followed quickly by clearing skies heading into next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows will range from 25-33 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early with late day clouds. Mild. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Still mild. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner