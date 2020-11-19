Temperatures finally on the rebound this afternoon

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and a little breezy. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 53 (49-57)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 36 (32-39)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, with more sun in the AM and more clouds in the PM. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 65 (62-68), Low: 43 (39-45)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with light drizzle possible at times. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Clouds early with clearing skies through the day and isolated showers also possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We finally got some clear sky late yesterday, just in time for the sun to set and for conditions to reach their coldest since March. Early this morning temperature readings in the 20’s are widespread, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few of the typically colder locations to reach the upper teens before sunrise. After this morning chill leaves us, southerly flow will really start working its magic as high pressure continues to slide south and east of us. By this afternoon, highs will be back to near normal for mid-November, in the lower to middle 50’s. We’ll see lots of sunshine today and clear skies again tonight, though overnight lows will certainly not be as cold, mostly in the 30’s.

We continue to ramp up the warmth tomorrow, as we run all the way into the 60’s. A few more clouds will begin to show up late Friday into Friday night, as a cold front tries to sag south. This front won’t have any impacts in terms of precipitation, but it will act to increase cloud cover into Saturday and limited how much sun we see. With this occurring, highs will gradually drop from their peak in the mid-60’s Friday to lower 60’s Saturday and then upper 50’s by Sunday. Our next low pressure center will also be approaching with a warm front on Sunday, creating onshore flow and a fairly overcast sky to end the weekend. Despite any rain from the actual storm system holding off until Sunday night, light drizzle from the onshore flow is possible.

It’s looking more and more likely that the soggiest time frame from this system will be a brief stretch Sunday night and lingering just a bit into Monday morning. Any rainfall will be light though, as this system will be weakening rapidly as it moves east. Skies will clear fast and we’ll cool down by about 10 degrees Monday night into Tuesday, with transient high pressure giving us a cool but nice day Tuesday. Models are still working out the finer details, but it’s looking very likely the day before Thanksgiving won’t be a fun one if out and about, with plenty of rainfall around all day.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson