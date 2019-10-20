Temperatures drop into the 40’s overnight

After a soaking rain on Sunday, we will be on the dry side Monday. A break in the clouds will warm our temperatures up to near 70 degrees for some. The bit of sunshine for Monday will be overshadowed by clouds to roll in for Tuesday.

Tuesday comes with another soaking rainfall. Some areas could see up to an inch of rain! This much-needed rain will help maintain the drought from getting any worse. Thankfully we even have another chance of precipitation later in the week!

There will be a return to sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. A few clouds may arrive on Friday and Saturday with more showers. We will have to watch Friday and Saturday closely, but regardless the Mummers’ Parade continues to rain, snow, or clear skies. Now, I do not believe we will see any snow, but temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning look rather chilly into the 30’s after a cold front pushes through sometime Saturday!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Clouds will gradually begin their exit. Fog is possible as we head into Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will calm across the area.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s with a few places making it into the 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with rain showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Plan to see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. A few areas may make it into the upper 60’s.

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. A few locations may hit 70 degrees.

Saturday: Waiting on mostly cloudy skies and showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Get ready for partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s with only a few getting to 60 degrees.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen