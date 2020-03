Temperatures dramatically warming throughout this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN OVERNIGHT AND TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD IN THE 30S. HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US HEADING INTO THE START OF A NEW WEEK, BUT TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO BE NEAR AVERAGE, IF NOT A FEW DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE, WITH DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLOWLY PULL AWAY FROM OUR AREA

MONDAY NIGHT AS A COASTAL STORM OFFSHORE THE OUTER BANKS MOVE NORTHWARD. THERE MAY BE A LITTLE SHOWER ACTIVITY, BUT MANY AREAS LOOK TO STAY DRY. RAIN SHOWERS LOOK TO BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE AND LESS THAN QUARTER OF AN INCH. BEHIND THE TUESDAY SYSTEM, HIGH PRESSURE IS FORECAST TO BRING US A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE AND DRY WEATHER, WITH A CONTINUATION OF MILD AIR INTO THE AREA. HIGHS ON WEDNESDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE LOW TO MID-50S. ON THURSDAY AND HEADING INTO FRIDAY THE WEATHER ONCE AGAIN BECOMES A BIT UNSETTLED, AS A ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM GIVES US A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND SLIGHTLY WARMING TEMPERATURES. BY NEXT WEEKEND, IT LOOKS TO BE DRY AND COLDER.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH CLOUDS INCREASING LATE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. VERY WARM. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: EARLY CLOUDS FOLLOWED BY INCREASING SUNSHINE. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!