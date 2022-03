Tonight, there will still be scattered showers and thundershowers as a cold front pushes through the region. The main threats with any thundershower this evening would be brief gusty winds and small hail. In the wake of the front, we’ll see gradually clearing skies and overnight temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 40s with lower 50s along the Bay. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.