Temperatures continue to warm, but we also stay dry until Friday

Good Tuesday! Clear to mostly clear skies will start off the evening, but overnight clouds will build, becoming mostly cloudy by sunrise. Forecast low temps will drop into the lower 30s with mid to upper 30s in downtown Washington and along the I-95 corridor. High-pressure to our north will move offshore Wednesday into Thursday, bringing about more clouds to the region, but we will stay dry until Thursday evening. In addition, over the next couple of days, a southerly wind direction will help in allowing temperatures to once again be above normal for mid-December. Thursday night a cold front will move into our far western counties giving the area limited, but a few spotty rain showers. Friday into Saturday, the aforementioned front will linger across the area giving us more of an opportunity for a chance of showers. After this front departs, Sunday will see a return of sunshine and cooler, yet seasonal temperatures, and the quiet weather will continue into the middle of next week.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for tonight. After the sunset, it will feel chilly once again. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows to range between 31-45 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Friday-Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!