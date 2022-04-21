Good Thursday! A cold front is forecast to pass through our area tonight and skies will slowly clear overnight with winds becoming light and variable. In places that saw some scattered showers this afternoon, some patchy fog may form especially in our shelter valleys. Overnight lows will be mild in the 40s. Friday, mainly dry conditions are expected during the day, but a warm front could bring some clouds and even a few spot mountain showers to areas in western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Having said that; however; temperatures will be the bigger weather story, as the thermometer rises into the 70s. This weekend, under variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see and feel high temperatures that will range between the low 70s to the mid-80s, which is some 15-25 degrees warmer than normal! Monday another cold front is expected to approach the region, bringing showers to the area, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Following the frontal passage on Tuesday, cooler air and sunny skies move in behind it on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast tonight heading into midday Friday. Some mountain clouds and showers are possible, but most of us will not see that. Instead mostly sunny skies are in store for many.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows range between 45-53 degrees.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very mild. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with late showers. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

