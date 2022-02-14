Temperatures begin to warm before a cold front arrives Thursday

Happy Valentine’s Day! Tonight, clearing skies and calm winds will once again lead to a very chilly night across the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the teens and lower the 20s. Tuesday, as an area of high pressure, moves east and off of the East Coast later, a south wind will usher in seasonable temperatures and eventually more clouds by the middle of the week, as our next weather system approaches. Wednesday s high temperatures will become milder than Tuesday s temperatures with highs pushing into the 50s, out ahead of a strong cold front, which will slowly approach heading into Thursday. Thursday, highs will approach the mid-60s out ahead of the cold front and the potential for moderate to heavy rain will also be possible along with the threat for gusty winds. After the strong cold front exits the area early Friday morning, sunshine and cooler temperatures will soon follow heading into the weekend.

A quick-moving system gave the area a little snow over the weekend. Here are some of those minimal snow totals across the region. ssumner@localdvm.com

The weather this week will be quiet, with one exception…Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures will warm nicely up until the front that brings us showers, heads off our coast. Then some cooler, but seasonal temps will come back to the region. -ssumner@localdvm.com



TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows will range from 16-29 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs around 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner