T-storms are back in the picture the next couple of days

Good Tuesday! Tonight will be a dry evening and a mild and humid one too. Forecasted overnight low temperatures look to range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

Wednesday, the first of two fronts will drop through our area, stalling out over Maryland. This will be enough to spark up spotty showers and storms, but much like Monday, these storms will be fairly localized, with our southeastern counties most likely to see stormy weather. Thursday, a second, more powerful front, will bring a higher chance for storms across the entire area. There’s a chance for severe weather as the environment will be favorable to support strong winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Behind the front, much cooler and very comfortable air is expected, as Canadian high pressure at the surface will be responsible for the improving weather. Temperatures will fall into the 80’s during the day and the 50’s at night under very clear skies Friday and Saturday, with even cooler overnight readings in the mountains. Most of the weekend is looking dry, but there is a slight chance for a few showers, especially along the Bay with the sea-breeze front.

The Orioles are in town and playing the Marlins this evening in the first of a two game homestand. If your going to the game, noweather worries expected, but try to keep cool! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows range from 69-79 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy, and less humid. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Spot shower. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!