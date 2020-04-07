Sunshine this morning may lead to stronger showers and storms this afternoon

With the sunshine out and about the area this morning, expect some showers and storms this afternoon and evening. While the center of low pressure will be off to our north and west, most of the weather today will be along the Upper and Lower Ohio River Valleys. Sunshine this morning along with daytime heating will lead to showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Some storms will pack a punch after lunch today with scattered severe storms possible.

While these storms will most likely pose a wind risk, there is a chance that a few storms may include large hail. An isolated thunderstorm is even possible overnight. The low-pressure system will draw near our region as we head into Wednesday morning. With this first round of showers and storms coming through, hopefully, the second round will not be as bad, but if you do not see strong to severe thunderstorms the first time around, expect a stronger go around Wednesday morning with the second line. The risk will be isolated the second time around, but it only takes one to act out and cause damage. With the center of low pressure moving just to our north and west along a cold front Wednesday morning, I do expect one or two storms to wake us tomorrow morning.

Expect sunnier skies to come during the afternoon Wednesday warming up temperatures across the region. Still, a system will come Thursday bring us rain plus cooler temperatures with breezy conditions as we head from Thursday into Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Watching for partly to mostly cloudy skies with strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms turning severe. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Watch for a few intense storms during the morning hours before clearing out during the afternoon with winds picking up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: A chance of rain with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: A few breaks in the clouds with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower to come late during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: An early morning soaking of rain, otherwise, highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen