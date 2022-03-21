Good Monday! Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected, as lows drop back and hold in the 40s. With the backdoor cold front to the south on Tuesday, light but persistent east wind will prevail, giving us a slightly cooler day than Monday. Plenty of clouds will also help in keeping the temperatures in check and ranging between the upper 50s in the mountains to the upper 60s by the Bay. Skies are forecast to remain cloudy Tuesday night, with dry conditions persisting. Wednesday, a warm front will move through the region, and as it does, rain chances will be on the increase through the day. Overall, this rain looks to be more beneficial than problematic from a flooding perspective, as amounts look to range between a half-inch to locally an inch for most. Also, forecast models suggest some instability, which could result in a few thunderstorms, though confidence continues to be low on that note. The weather stays unsettled Thursday through the start of the weekend with multiple systems moving into the area. A chillier wind direction will also move in this weekend. Along with some upslope snow showers along and west of the Allegheny Front. Finally on Sunday Canadian high pressure will build into our backyard and keep near or slightly below normal temperature-wise heading into next week.

We had a beautiful afternoon, to start the week, and tonight will not be much different. expect clear to mostly clear skies and slightly dipping temperatures, but it isn’t to be freezing cold. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Mainly starry skies. Lows are in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Possible thunder. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Have a great and safe night and weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner