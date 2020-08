Sunshine returns Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – CLEARING CONDITIONS THIS EVENING AS A HIGH PRESSURE WORKS ITS WAY INTO OUR AREA. EXPECT LOWS TONIGHT FROM THE UPPER 60’S TO LOW 70’S. ONCE THE WEAK HIGH PRESSURE SETS UP OVER SOUTHERN VA ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON, IT WILL CREATE A MOSTLY DRY WEATHER PATTERN FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. YOUR SUNDAY FORECAST HIGH’S WILL BE IN THE LOW 90’S WITH OUR HIGHEST HEAT INDEX FIGURES IN THE MID 90’S.

MOSTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS TO START YOUR WORK WEEK WITH THE RETURN OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. WE’LL SEE OUR DAILY TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

WE WILL HAVE AN INCREASE IN STORMINESS ACROSS THE AREA FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK. A COLD FRONT IN THE GREAT LAKES WILL DROP INTO THE REGION BY MIDWEEK BUT WILL STALL OUT. AS A LOW PRESSURE MOVES IN FROM THE WEST, IT WILL INCREASE OUR CHANCES OF PRODUCING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WHICH CAN BE HEAVY AT TIMES. THE ADDED CLOUD COVER AND STORM ACTIVITY WILL BEGIN TO DROP OUR DAILY HIGH TEMPERATURES ONLY IN THE MID 80’S BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A LOW NEAR 67 DEGREES. LIGHT SE WINDS.

SUNDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A HIGH OF 91 DEGREES. WINDS SW 5-7MPH

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90’S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS LATE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES WITH HEAT INDICES NEAR MID 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S WITH HEAT INDICES IN THE LOW 90’S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID-UPPER 80’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS NEAR MID 80’S.

ENJOY THE REST OF THE WEEKEND!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO