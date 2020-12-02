Sunshine returns but staying blustery and chilly

Wednesday: Breezy with morning clouds, clearing from east to west toward lunchtime, then sunny skies by the afternoon. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 44 (38-47)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, Low: 28 (22-32)

Thursday: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 51 (47-55), Low: 35 (31-40)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers, especially late. Highs will be in the lower 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Gradually clearing skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Anyone spot some snowflakes out there last night? Over the mountains is where it continued snowing until just after midnight of course, but back to the east in the valleys there have been some snow showers that rotated down out of PA. We’re seeing some of those light snow showers even early this morning, but these will be wrapping up very quickly. Skies will stay fairly cloudy most of the morning, with clearing slowly occurring from east to west toward lunchtime. Sunny skies will be back this afternoon, but it’s going to stay very breezy and rather brisk for yet another day. Calmer conditions prevail tonight as high pressure slides in from the west.

As this area of high pressure quickly passes by, we’ll have sunshine for the first half of Thursday before clouds make a very quick return. Temperatures will recover some finally, back into the lower and middle 50’s for most locations. After several days of uncertainty, models are painting a little more concrete picture for the low pressure headed our way Friday and Saturday. Timing is still a little off as to when exactly the low will cross the area, and where it crosses. It does however appear likely that precipitation will be able to overspread the 4 State Region late Friday, mostly in the form of rain. There is the potential for some snow showers over the mountains if this system is able to bring down enough cold air, but this is a detail that still needs to be ironed out.

From there, it looks likely this storm will transition to the coastline as the northern and southern branch of the jet stream (upper levels of the atmosphere) merge together. That being the case, Saturday brings the highest chance for precipitation, with rain to the east and snow a little more likely over the western mountains. Exact precipitation amounts are still a question mark, and again the next couple days will be big in figuring that out. Once this system exits, we quiet down and stay fairly chilly to end the weekend and start next week. Outside of a rogue short wave disturbance, we’re looking to stay fairly quiet and cool until the middle of next week at least.

Have a great Wednesday and stay warm out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson