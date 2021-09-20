Sunshine is replaced by clouds, showers, and storms next couple of days

Good Monday! Today started the week off-dry, but clouds have been increasing from west to east, and that trend will continue overnight. With clouds coming into play, temperatures will stay steady and between the upper 50s in the higher elevations to around 70 degrees by the Bay. Tomorrow is looking to be cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers developing west of I-81. Elsewhere, it looks to be mostly cloudy, with passing showers, sprinkles, and drizzle. Forecasted temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but as the week progresses, the thermometer will slowly drop. By Wednesday and more specifically Wednesday night, instability increases with the rain as a strong cold front heads our direction. A heavy rain band is likely with the risk of some severe weather and flooding. The potential of 1-3 inches of rain is likely west of the Blue Ridge Mountains Wednesday into Thursday with a considerable risk of small stream flooding. The front looks to pass through the area on Thursday, before exiting the Chesapeake Bay by evening. Along and ahead of the front, repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding are possible. By Friday through the weekend, dry weather and below normal temperatures look to make inroads, with frost not out of the question for some.

It will be a dry night, although clouds will continue to increase from west to east. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows range from 59-70 degrees.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with rain and some storms developing. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: AM clouds and coastal showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler, and breezy. Highs from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Have a great night!