Sunshine comes back to the area for a couple of days

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL PUSH ACROSS OUR AREA DURING THE EARLY EVENING, POSSIBLY BRINGING A SPOT SPRINKLE TO THE REGION; OTHERWISE, THE FRONT WILL HELP TO USHER IN COOLER AND DRIER CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT. WINDS WILL PICK UP AS WELL, BECOME GUSTY FROM TIME TO TIME THIS EVENING, WITH THE WINDS RELAXING DURING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS, OVERNIGHT, A FREEZE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR GARRETT AND WESTERN GRANT COUNTIES IN MARYLAND AND WEST VIRGINIA. WEDNESDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD TOWARD THE AREA LEADING TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD BELOW NORMAL WITH DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE 60S. THURSDAY, WITH SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE REMAINING IN CONTROL, WE’LL ONCE AGAIN SEE A MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY DAY WITH HIGHS A FEW DEGREES WARMER, PERHAPS REACHING THE UPPER 60S TO NEAR 70. AS WE HEAD INTO FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL GRADUALLY WEAKEN AND ALLOW FOR A FEW SHOWERS TO EXIST EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY. ON THE POSITIVE SIDE TEMPERATURES WILL START TO BECOME WARMER THAN NORMAL (THE 70S FOR HIGHS), AND DRIER WEATHER LOOKS TO RETURN.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 37-48 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!