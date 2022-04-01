Happy Friday! Tonight will continue to be breezy and as the skies clear, the thermometer will drop into the 30s. Saturday will start off cold, but warm to seasonal normal levels for the beginning of April, which is generally on either side of 60 degrees. Sunday will be a slightly different day as a clipper system moves in and brings a slight chance of rain showers. By Sunday evening, high pressure will build back in over the region, clearing our skies and the dry weather will start the new work week. Unsettled weather makes a return by the middle of next week, starting with a few showers on Tuesday and continuing through next Friday. This is as multiple storm systems bypass the region. Temperatures in the region will be below normal Monday but will increase above normal Tuesday through Friday. On the flip side, the area will most likely see above-normal precipitation and a very good chance of soaking rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, with more showers Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and colder night ahead. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with some spot showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with spot showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Rainy. Highs around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers. Highs in the 60s.

Stay a great night and a great weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner