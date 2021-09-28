Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Wednesday

Good Tuesday! A cold front will continue to sag south and through our area late this afternoon, heading into the early evening. This front may produce a few storms, some of which could become severe, before mid-evening, otherwise rapid clearing will take place after midnight. Overnight lows are forecast to range from the upper-40s in the mountains to the upper 50s around the Beltway. Wednesday, high pressure is forecast to return, bringing back sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Expect a slight drop in the thermometer by some 5 to 10 degrees and for the remainder of the week, the weather looks to remain seasonable and dry, with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. By the weekend, a gradual warm-up will ensue as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the central U.S. Also an uptick in clouds will be seen, and eventually, by Sunday, shower chances will increase carrying over into Monday. A slow warm-up in temperatures is anticipated as well.

Tonight: Isolated t-shower, then clearing skies. Turning cooler. Lows range from 49-65 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with some showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly sunny with some thundershowers. Highs in the 70s.

