Sunshine and comfortable temps return Monday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower ending early. Mostly clear skies after midnight. Lows near 60 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low 80’s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low 80’s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro