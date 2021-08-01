Sunshine and comfortable temps return Monday

Staying below average for most of the week with limited rainfall

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower ending early. Mostly clear skies after midnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro