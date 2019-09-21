Sunny with a few clouds this Saturday afternoon

Mainly dry conditions will drive temperatures into the mid to upper 80's.

Slightly warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A few locations to the south and east could see up to 90 degrees in a spot or two, but dewpoints should remain into the 50’s and 60’s.

Beyond the possible afternoon pop-up over the weekend, we look mainly dry. Monday, however, we return the chance for rain as a cold front comes through the region. This front will continue to try to reinforce the fall-like air mass. Temperatures, however, will continue to be about 5-10 degrees above the average for this time of year. Thankfully, Dewpoints will feel great over the next seven days, other than this weekend where we may see a few in the mid to upper 60’s.

Weather will be generally calm this week with plenty of sunlight to shine on us throughout the region. A second little shower is possible on Thursday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or thundershower. Most of us will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will calm as we head into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an off chance of an afternoon pop-up shower, but mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly, sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an off chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Plan for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen