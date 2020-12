HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - Mostly cloudy early and then a gradual clearing after midnight. Chilly tonight as we drop into the teens and low 20's through the region with calm winds. A high pressure moving through overnight will give us sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures to close out your weekend. Some warmer air and cloudy skies for Monday as we climb back up to 50 degrees. It will be short lived as a dry cold front swings through in the afternoon. We'll clear out with sunshine again for Tuesday, but this time much colder with breezy conditions. This next high pressure will stay in place for the middle portion of the week until our next system arrives on New Years Eve. As temperatures warm up into the upper 50's on Thursday, we're looking at an all rain event. Chance of showers on Thursday with the heaviest rain overnight through Friday morning. We'll get you more details on timing as we move closer.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: