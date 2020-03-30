Sunny skies today across the region

Winds will be a bit breezy today after the passage of the front Sunday. Winds will switch from the south to the northwest overnight cooling the lows down into the 30’s and 40’s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs Monday should rise into the 60’s.

Tuesday, we continue to see some sunshine, but a few clouds will come as we head into Tuesday afternoon with a chance of showers overnight into Wednesday morning. Shower activity should be rather light, with most areas seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Sunnier skies will head for us as we head into Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60’s. A few clouds will enter the picture next weekend with a chance of rain Sunday. Low temperatures will rise out of the 30’s and into the 40’s. Highs for the weekend will be in the 60’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday night: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Gusts will be up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Expect a few more clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Plan on partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: Find mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen