Sunny skies Monday; less humid

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – AN OVERCAST MORNING GAVE WAY TO BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON. PLENTY OF WARM AIR IN PLACE AND SUNSHINE MANAGING TO GET THROUGH ALLOWED OUR TEMPERATURES TO BE AROUND 90 DEGREES. WE’RE STILL WATCHING FOR A CHANCE OF A LATE SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM THIS EVENING AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGH FROM NORTH TO SOUTH. OVERALL, WE SHOULD SEE CLEARING AFTER MIDNIGHT.

A WEAK HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS MONDAY, SO WE’LL HAVE SUNNY SKIES, LESS HUMIDITY, AND TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 80’S TO LOW 90’S IN THE REGION FOR YOUR MONDAY AND TUESDAY. MOISTURE WILL BEGIN TO MAKE ITS WAY BACK INTO THE AREA FOR A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER LATE TUESDAY. OUR BEST CHANCE FOR PRECIPITATION WILL BE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS. MORE SUNSHINE AND HEAT WILL BE RETURNING FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 90’S.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY EARLY WITH A CHANCE OF A SHOWER. CLEARING AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS NEAR 66 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS HUMID. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND HOT. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90’S.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHTLY COOLER. CHANCE OF ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!