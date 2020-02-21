Sunny skies Friday and the weekend

Highs will rise out of the 40's on Saturday into the 50's!

Sunny skies with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s are in for the final day of the workweek. There will also be plenty of sunshine this weekend, which will lead temperatures to rise into the 50’s. A few clouds may come late Sunday.

As we head into a new week, we have the chance of rainfall. The greatest chance of rain will be overnight Monday, throughout the day Tuesday, and early Wednesday morning. In total, we will see about a quarter to a half-inch of rainfall over this time frame.

Clouds will continue on Thursday, but temperatures will drop into the 30’s and 40’s. We shall have to wait and see what possible unsettled weather may come next or if we will return to sunnier skies as we head into the end of next week into the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday night: Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 20’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with a late-day shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate a mix of clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: A chance of a shower with clouds lingering around. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen