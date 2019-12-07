Sunny skies for Saturday with a chill in the air

Expect sunny skies with a slight chill in the air for the weekend after seeing highs in the 50’s Friday. We will see clear skies on Saturday, but things will begin to change for Sunday. You may want to get the outdoor Christmas lights done out of the way by the end of Saturday with Sunday, including wind gusts up to 20 mph at times.

A good gust of wind on Sunday will bring in some clouds late in the day. A good south wind will also help temperatures to rise into the 50’s as we head into Monday. It will be a grey start to the workweek with showers about the area Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be different, however. Tuesday’s high will likely occur at midnight, and then temperatures will generally fall throughout the day.

Daytime highs will only be into the mid to upper 40’s. Some areas to the west in higher elevations may see temperatures drop down low enough after lunch on Tuesday to see snow. Current modeling data suggest the higher elevations could receive 1-2 inches. It shouldn’t be anything significant, but do watch for a few slick spots in the highest mountains.

We will continue to watch for the mountain snow potential for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Here in the valley and metro regions, expect a light mix of flurries in the rain Tuesday with a leftover flurry about Wednesday.

Temperatures get bitterly cold after Wednesday as highs will be only in the 30’s Thursday and Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. Winds, in general, will be calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will come late. Winds could gust up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Temperatures dropping as showers continue. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Watch out for a possible flurry! Cloudy skies will break late. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Clear skies with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs will be in the 30’s!

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen