Sunny skies for our work week

Good Sunday! Mostly clear skies are in store for our Sunday as high pressure continues to linger over PA. Sunday night will be another cold night and clouds will continue to increase east of I-95. It is possible that we could see some light precipitation east of I-95 for the second half of the night. By mid to late Monday morning the risk of precipitation will taper off as this low exits our area. However, this could cause some travel issues Monday morning. Temperatures will reach into the 40’s in most areas some could even reach into the 50’s west of the Blue Ridge where skies will be sunny. The coastal low will begin to strengthen and precipitation can reach west of the Blue Ridge Monday afternoon. A weak cold front will cross the area Monday night in the Alleghenies that could bring some upslope snow. Acculumations will be less than an inch. High pressure will build in from the southwest Tuesday and winds will be gusty on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a bit warmer on Tuesday east of the Blue Ridge. Quiet and seasonable weather is expected Tuesday night. We will continue to stay dry for the work week with temperatures warming above average.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with light SW winds. Lows expected to be in the lower to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with coastal low bringing rain showers to the DC Metro area. Highs are expected to be in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with winds gusting between 20-30 mph. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and mid 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and mid 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward