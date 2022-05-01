We start Monday off pretty cloudy with dry conditions; then, the sunshine will return in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the start of our workweek. A weak high pressure will begin to work its way into our area Monday night into Tuesday. We will see dry conditions east of the I-81. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and a few showers west of I-81. A cold front will move through late Wednesday night, and thunderstorms are likely. We will continue to see unsettling weather as we head into our Mother’s Day weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Cloudy start, then mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower to upper 70s with lows in the lower to mid 0s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon shower. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Spotty showers with steadier in the evening with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with AM showers with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward