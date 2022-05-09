Good Monday! A ridge is currently in place, keeping us mild and clear throughout our mid-week. Mostly clear skies and light northerly winds are expected for our Monday night. Lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a repeat of Monday with sunny skies and light northerly winds. We will see an increase in cloud cover heading into Wednesday night and see our winds shifting out of the east. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s, and we will begin to see a warming trend. Low pressure off the southeast U.S. coast will start to move into our area Thursday through Saturday. There is a chance of showers Thursday and Friday, and a few thunderstorms are possible due to additional daytime heating. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by Saturday. This low will begin to move up and down the East Coast Saturday night and Sunday. This will give us another chance for some showers on Sunday, and with enough instability in the atmosphere, we could see a possible thunderstorm or two. Temperatures for Sunday will reach into the lower 80s.

Grab those shades!

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the lower to mid-40s. Flood warnings are still in place until Tuesday morning due to high water levels at the Potomac River.

TUESDAY: Sunny with breezy NE winds. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with northerly winds. Highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of evening showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Spotty showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

Enjoy the sunshine!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward