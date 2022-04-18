Good Monday! We are not out of the clear yet when it comes down to the rain and snow across the area. As we head into our Monday night, we will begin to see the low more out of the area, and snow and rain will diminish. The National Weather Service has issued some winter alerts for our area. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, MD., and parts of Allegheny County. A winter storm warning is in effect for Garrett and the extreme western part of Allegheny Counties. These alerts will expire by 8 p.m. Winds tonight will be coming out of the east. Lows tonight will dip into our 30s. This evening, precipitation will continue across the eastern areas as a secondary low moves north.

Things will begin to die down heading into tonight. A cold front draped with the low will pass through the Allegheny Front overnight into early Tuesday morning, bringing some snow showers across the higher elevations. The rest of us will stay dry for our Tuesday, but winds will be gusting between 40 mph across much of the area. Wind advisories are possible for the mountains. Temperatures will rise back into the low 50s, seeing a few clouds. High pressure will begin to build into the area Tuesday night, clouds will clear, and winds will diminish. Lows will still be pretty chilly Tuesday night which could prompt more frost/freeze concerns. We will begin to see a more southerly flow on Wednesday, driving warmer air to move into our area. Temperatures for our Wednesday highs will get into the 60s. The next front will approach from the west Wednesday evening, which could prompt showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and a few showers are possible across northwestern Maryland. However, most locations will remain dry, and temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Dry conditions will continue into the rest of the week. Highs will get into the 70s and 80s towards the end of the week. We could see a cold front move in late Friday into Saturday.

Here is look at the 7 day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and a few winter advisories. Lows in the lower to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and MTN. snow with gusty westerly winds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with breezy westerly winds with highs in the upper 50s, lows in the 60s, and lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Stay safe out there!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward