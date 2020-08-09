Sunny, hot, and humid to begin a new week

Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average before relief comes late week.

On this beautiful Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine, but the heat and humidity will be noticeable, especially during the hot and humid afternoon. The high temperatures with more muggy air will continue into the week.

The only sign of relief to this, which now looks to be a heatwave, are showers and storms midweek onward. Showers will be most likely on Thursday at this time, but we will see a good chance as we head towards the end of the week as temperatures warm up only into the 80’s.

Wednesday’s weather looks to see a mix of sun and clouds with a few locations seeing heat indices near 100 degrees. While a few storms develop in the afternoon, the higher chance for rainfall will come as things begin to cool in the early Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower to the southeast. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at five mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and calm. Watch for fog after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

Monday: Sunny, hot, and humid conditions across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Expect sunny skies with clouds moving in later in the day with a possible shower late. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Sun mixed with increasing clouds with a possible shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: More clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Overcast skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a super Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen