Sunny for Friday, but a few clouds to build

A SPLIT SECOND MOMENT OF BEAUTY WAS RECENTLY SEEN IN NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA… A BROCKEN SPECTRE…THIS TYPE OF (OPTICAL PHENOMENON) OTHERWISE KNOWN AS A "GLORY RAINBOW" REVEALS ITSELF THROUGH RAIN, MIST AND FOG ONLY LASTING THE BRIEFEST OF SECONDS BEFORE VANISHING FOREVER. IT IS ONE OF THE RAREST WEATHER SIGHTS ON EARTH. BASICALLY IT’S YOUR OWN SHADOW THAT YOU SEE, CAST ON THE SURFACE OF THE MISTS BELOW, SURROUNDED BY A HALO-LIKE RING OF LIGHT. THE SUN MUST BE BEHIND YOU. YOU’RE SEEING YOUR SHADOW PROJECTED IN FRONT OF YOU, THROUGH THE MIST.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- THURSDAY SAW BOUNTIFUL AMOUNTS OF SUNSHINE, BUT SOME WINDY CONDITIONS AS WELL. A STEADY BREEZE, WITH AN OCCASIONAL GUST, WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT WITH LOW TEMPS DROPPING TO THE UPPER 30S TO LOWER 40S UNDER MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. THE NICE, BUT BREEZY, WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY. THERE WILL BE A FEW MORE CLOUDS, BUT IT LOOKS TO BE RAIN FREE. THE WEEKEND IS FORECAST TO BE DRY, BUT THERE WILL BE MORE CLOUDS AROUND SUNDAY AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE REGION. THE WEAKENING FRONT MAY BRING A FEW SHOWERS SUNDAY, WITH ONLY A TRACE OF LIGHT RAINFALL EXPECTED. TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO CLIMB AND REACH THE MID-60S BY SUNDAY.