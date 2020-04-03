Live Now
DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 response update on April 3

Sunny for Friday, but a few clouds to build

Today's Forecast

Highs will be in the 60's this weekend.

by: , WDVM Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories