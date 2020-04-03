Skip to content
DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 response update on April 3
Sunny for Friday, but a few clouds to build
Today's Forecast
Highs will be in the 60's this weekend.
by:
Derek Bowen
, WDVM Meteorologist
Posted:
Apr 3, 2020 / 10:19 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 3, 2020 / 10:19 AM EDT
City of Frederick announces new park restrictions to “flatten the curve”
Allegany County emergency services seeks public’s cooperation as public health emergency worsens
Hit and run in Centreville leaves woman dead
Woodbridge man charged for aggravated sexual battery
Caregiver shares tips for people with Alzheimer’s disease during COVID-19
