Good Thursday! Tonight, our skies will dramatically improve as high-pressure moves in for Friday. Forecasted overnight lows look to range from the low 40s to around 50 degrees. Friday, high pressure briefly returns, as we’ll see some patchy fog and then wall-to-wall sunshine early in the day. Under a south wind, once again temperatures will increase into the low-to-mid 70s across portions of the area. By Friday night, clouds will begin to roll in from the west and some scattered showers will so follow. Currently, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms along the I-95 corridor with a slight risk of clipping southern Maryland. The main impacts from any potential severe storms will be damaging wind gusts along with some isolated instances of hail. The cold front will clear our coast Saturday evening and behind the front, cooler temperatures will set up across the region for Sunday. Heading into next week, sunny skies and dry weather will follow before the next system approaches midweek with scattered rain showers.

As the showers move further east, our skies will begin to clear. Temps will drop and it will be cooler than last night, however; bitter cold temps are not in the forecast. -ssumner@localdvm.com



TONIGHT: Clouds decrease with overnight patchy fog building in. Lows range between 42-50 degrees.



FRIDAY: AM patchy fog, then partly cloudy and warm. Evening showers. Highs in the 70s.



SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and possible t-storm. Highs in the 70s.



SUNDAY: Early clouds decreasing. Highs around 60 degrees.



MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.



TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.



THURSDAY: Rainy. Highs around 60 degrees.



Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner













