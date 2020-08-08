Sunnier skies to come this weekend

A spot shower is possible, but most will remain dry.

Drier and sunnier this weekend. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80’s Saturday with the potential for a few 90’s on Sunday. More of us will see 90’s on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The heat will return with the humidity as we return to work on Monday. We may see a few more extra clouds Monday as compared with Sunday as they form out ahead of our next storm system to come midweek.

More clouds will pour in on Tuesday, but we will see enough sunshine to see temperatures rise into the 90’s. A shower will come late in the day, if not overnight.

We begin to see showers and storms on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop back below the 90-degree threshold, keeping most of us out of a heatwave.

Keep the rain gear handy as we head into Thursday and Friday as showers linger about the region. Temperatures will drop again into the middle 80’s by the end of the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunnier skies to come with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be light out of the north. There will be the slightest chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Expect skies to be mostly clear with only a light south wind. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Sunny with a few fair-weather clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Brace for hot and humid conditions with a good bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Sunny, but clouds will be on the increase with a chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch out for a possible shower or storm with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Cloudier skies with rainfall possible during day with a possible rumble of thunder during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen