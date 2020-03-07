Sunday’s temperatures will spring forward into the 60’s

Sunny skies will again come for your Sunday, but with lesser winds around the region. Southerly flow will warm temperatures up into the 60’s on Sunday and could send us into the 70’s Monday. This above-average weather pattern will all come as an expense to rain showers during the workweek.

Tuesday’s rain looks to come early in the day, affecting our ride to work. We may see a few breaks during the day, but by the time 5 p.m. rolls around, expect another rain shower. Wednesday a few clouds will break keeping us in the 60’s, but expect another round of rain late Wednesday into Thursday. This secondary system will bring in cooler air for Thursday.

Thursday’s highs will be in the 50’s across the region. The winds will kick up again for Friday as well. Highs will remain in the 50’s Friday and next Saturday. Winds will help clear us out of next weekend, but we may see a few temperatures near the freezing point Friday night into Saturday. If buds start busting, we may need to cover our plants just in case, but that is still several days out. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the southwest after midnight at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Plan for a few breaks in the clouds but a chance of rain late. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower early in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: Gradual clearing with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Watching for mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Be sure you spring forward!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen