Sunday storms could be strong

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — OVERNIGHT ANY REMAINING STORMS SHOULD DWINDLE BY MIDNIGHT, ALLOWING FOR SOME OVERNIGHT FOG TO DEVELOP. LOWS WILL REMAIN WARM AND MUGGY, WITH 60S AND LOW 70S COMMON. ON SUNDAY, A COLD FRONT APPROACHES BRINGING ANOTHER CHANCE FOR A FEW MORE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS WILL BE SLIGHTLY COOLER THAN TODAY, WITH READINGS NEAR IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S, COMMON. THE FRONT IS FORECAST TO PASS THROUGH OUR AREA SUNDAY NIGHT GOING INTO MONDAY, MAKING THE START OF NEXT WEEK GENERALLY MORE PLEASANT THAN THIS WEEKEND BECAUSE THE HUMIDITY WILL BE LOWER. THE LONG RANGE FORECAST, HAS OUR AREA UNDER THE POSSIBILITY FOR AN ISOLATED AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS, OTHERWISE, THE FORECAST IS FOR MAINLY DRY DAYS. TEMPERATURES SHOULD BE STEADY THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, HOLDING IN THE 80S.

Here is a look at your Sunday tee-time forecast!. Try to get out early, as the day unfolds there is a better chance for storms to impact your golf game. – Scott Sumner

OVERNIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT FOG. LOWS FROM 66-77 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WARM, HUMID AND SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH MOUNTAIN THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

