Sunday storms a good bet

Good Saturday! The clouds will start to decrease and it will remain dry overnight into Sunday morning, as areas of fog are possible. Overnight lows expected to hold in the 60s.

Sunday morning, areas of fog will most likely burn off by mid-morning and then we wait for a cold front to approach from the west. Winds will come out of the south, increasing our heat and humidity as temperatures peak in the mid-80s. The Severe Storms Prediction Center has highlighted western Maryland and eastern West Virginia for a slight risk for severe thunderstorms and a marginal risk mainly west of I-95. In terms of potential threats, damaging wind gusts are of greatest concern. The storms may linger into the late evening hours Sunday, but the severity of the storms will diminish. The front is forecast to stall along and east of I-95 Monday afternoon, which may cause some lingering showers and isolated t-storms.

Currently, the thinking is that Tuesday may turn out dry as the first cold front will be southeast of the area, with the next front coming at us from the north. As a result, our best chance for any weather will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Once Wednesday’s showers move out, there will be at least a day or two of very non-June- like weather as Canadian high pressure builds in from the northwest. Temperatures will be a little below normal, but the bigger story will be the lower humidity, making for much more comfortable weather. Temperatures will moderate into next weekend; however; as the next cold front arrive by Saturday, raising the chance of showers and perhaps thunderstorms.

Keep weather alert Sunday, as the Severe Storms Prediction Center has Western Maryland along with the Panhandle of West Virginia and parts of Western Virginia under a marginal to a slight risk of storms Sunday afternoon/evening. Stay with WDVM for any weather alerts that are issued tomorrow. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Decreasing cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows range from 60-69 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening t-storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and t-showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with spot showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!