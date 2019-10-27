Sunday morning showers

Rain will continue today until the early afternoon when things should taper off. A peek of sunshine this afternoon will raise our temperatures into the 70’s across the area. Rain will be heavy at times this morning, but most of any thunderous activity will stay around the Chesapeake Bay region along I-95 and areas south and east.

We could see about an inch of rainfall on this Sunday with a few more opportunities for rain later this week. As we head back to work on Monday, though, we are looking forward to plentiful sunshine.

Tuesday, we will see clouds increase with mostly cloudy skies to come Wednesday and Thursday. A dry cold front will bring in the extra cloud cover Wednesday, and a secondary front will come into the region on Thursday and Friday to give us more rain. From the current looks, we may see an additional inch of rain by the end of the workweek.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning with gradual clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Plan for partly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Bet on mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Watch the skies for a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Broken clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen