Sun and clouds with sprinkles and flurries?

The best chance for sprinkles will be Tuesday and Thursday.

Sun and clouds will be the story of the week as a few fronts decide to pass over us this week. There will not be a lot of moisture to accompany these systems, so any precipitation. The cold fronts will allow temperatures to stay in the 50’s, which is slightly below the average for this time of the year, but lots of cold air may come with the front late week.

Our “best” chance for precipitation this week is Tuesday and Thursday along the frontal boundary. A few sprinkles or a shower may develop from that. The mountainous region will be the most likely to see rainfall squeeze out of that. Most of us will remain dry in the valley.

Something I do not want to discuss comes late week as a sprinkle or turn may turn into a flurry or two Friday. With the passing of the front, the temperatures for the week’s end will fall. Mornings will come with lows in the 20’s with the afternoon highs in the 40’s. If there is any hint of moisture, we could see a flurry.

Will this be a sign for a perfect wintry season? We will have to wait and see.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be light, if not calm.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: A few extra clouds with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Bet on a few clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Clouds will increase with a sprinkle or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: Watch for a few lingering clouds with the slightest sight of a flurry. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Clouds may stick around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen