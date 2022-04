Tonight will see an increase in clouds, but it will be dry and milder than previous evenings. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s, as a warm front moves north of the area overnight heading into Wednesday. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.

It’s that time of year, as the days get longer, that we start to look at the UV index for the following day. Wednesday’s highs in the 70s and 80s are forecast to give the region a UV index number of 7, which means the sun’s strength is HIGH. Protection against sun damage is needed. Sunglasses might be needed as well as a sunscreen of SPF 30+. – ssumner@localdvm.com