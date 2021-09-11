Summer heat returns on Sunday

We stay hot and dry to begin the week

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Variable clouds with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Michael Del Sontro