Summer heat returns on Sunday

Today's Forecast

We stay hot and dry to begin the week

by: , (WDVM Meteorologist)

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Variable clouds with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Michael Del Sontro

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories