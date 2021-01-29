Strong winds, frigid conditions continue through tonight

Friday: Mostly sunny, still windy with frigid wind chills as well. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 31 (26-33), WC: 10-20 degrees

Friday night: Mostly clear and rather cold. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 17 (8-21), WC: 5-15 degrees

Saturday: Partly cloudy with less wind and not as cold. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 36 (31-40), Low: 25 (21-30)

Sunday: Cloudy with snow, some mixing and breaks from the precipitation will occur late. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Cloudy with a wintry mix early, then back to mostly snow late. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

There was a low howl to the winds all day yesterday and especially last night, as winter’s frigid grip took a good hold of the viewing area. Wind gusts yesterday did hit in the 35-40 mph range, and that kept wind chills in the teens. Overnight, air temperatures have fallen into the teens and lower 20’s, pushing single digit wind chills in as well. Throughout the day today winds may not be as consistently windy but they’ll still be about 20-30 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Highs will mostly only get to the upper 20’s and this means wind chills still in the teens. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of an otherwise mild winter thus far, with lower and middle teens by the time we wake up Saturday morning.

Conditions to start the weekend aren’t looking too bad as there will be a lot less wind and it won’t be as cold on Saturday. These adjustments are taking place because of the next approaching storm to impact the area Sunday and Monday. Clouds will quickly be on the increase Saturday night, and then snowfall will start on Sunday morning. It’s pretty much a lock at this point that we’ll mainly see snow on Sunday, mostly thanks to cold air from recent days still being locked in place and the storm track likely being in a favorable position to produce snow. The uncertainty resides in exactly how much snow we will see, as any breaks in the snowfall or mixing could impact totals. As we head into Sunday night, the storm center will get closer and eventually transition to the coastline, pushing warmer air our way. This will likely cause more of a mix to fall to the south and east, especially along I-95.

Mixed precipitation will start out the day Monday, but then colder air should wrap around the backside of the now departing coastal low. This is where a lot of uncertainty in the forecast still exists, as the exact setup of the mixing line and intensity of Monday’s snow bands are still tough to pin down. We’ll be releasing a snowfall map this afternoon on our exact thoughts for this system’s snow totals, but at this point be prepared for measureable snowfall that could make travel Sunday and Monday a little tricky at the very least. Conditions slowly clear Tuesday into Wednesday and we’ll actually see temperatures rising a bit. Heading into the end of the week, another storm will be approaching. This one may take more of a northerly track, which will mean warmer temperatures and likely rainfall for our area.

Have a great Friday and weekend and stay warm out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson