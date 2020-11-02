Strong winds continue today, calming down some Tuesday

Monday: Partly cloudy in the AM, mostly sunny in the PM, with cold and very windy conditions. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 35-45 mph, High: 45 (42-49)

Monday night: Mostly clear and still very breezy. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Low: 34 (29-37)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy, but winds will calm down late in the day. Winds: W 15-25 mph, High: 54 (49-59), Low: 36 (31-39)

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good morning folks and welcome to November! October ended on a dry note, but another cold front passed through yesterday, leading to some brief but heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon. In that front’s wake, it’s very, very windy and cold out there this morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the early afternoon for just about the entire viewing area, as winds could gust up to 40-50 mph. There have already been reports of some wind damage with trees and branches down overnight, and we could see more of this today. Be sure to tie down and secure any loose objects if you have any outside. Aside from the wind, it’s going to remain very chilly today, as highs will only recover into the 40’s.

Tonight winds will lighten up some, but it’s going to remain breezy at least into tomorrow as strong high pressure to the west and the departing low to the northeast keeps a tight pressure gradient in place. Expect another cold night with lows down into the 30’s, with some 20’s possible over the mountains. Beyond the next 24-36 hours, out forecast is looking to be extremely quiet and rare for this time of year. The strong high pressure to the west heads just east of us, and stays locked in place there through the rest of the week and even next weekend. This means, outside of a slight increase in clouds late week, we’re going to see lots of sunshine and warming temperatures.

Highs on Tuesday will return to the 50’s, and then we’ll jump to the 60’s Wednesday. Lows make a similar jump back through the 30’s and into the 40’s. By the end of the week and weekend, we’re looking at temperatures running 10-15 degrees above average, as lower 70’s will not be out of the question. The next chance we see any sort of storm system or precipitation doesn’t look to be until the early or middle part of next week at this point.

Hold onto your hats out there and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson