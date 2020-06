Strong storms possible late on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, WE’LL BE DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS TO BE A TOUCH MILDER THAN THE LAST COUPLE OF EVENINGS, IN THE 60S MOST AREAS, EXCEPT FOR SOME 70S CLOSER TO THE BELTWAY. TOMORROW, A SOUTHWESTERLY WIND DIRECTION WILL HELP TO PUMP IN AMPLE LOW LEVEL MOISTURE AND MUCH WARMER TEMPERATURES. HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RISE INTO THE UPPER 80S TO MIDDLE 90S, BUT IN SOME PLACES IT WILL “FEEL-LIKE” THE UPPER 90S NEAR AND SOUTH OF D.C. ON THE SAME DAY A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT WILL BE DROPPING IN FROM THE NORTH, GIVING THE AREA A DECENT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS. ANY THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY IS FORECAST TO DWINDLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING, AS THE AIR REMAIN WARM AND MUGGY WITH LOWS HOLDING IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S. THE END OF THE WEEK ALSO LOOKS TO BE WARM AND HUMID UNTIL A SECOND FRONT PASSES THROUGH ON SATURDAY. SO THE RISK OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE PRESENT THU AND FRI WITH POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ESPECIALLY FRIDAY. BY SATURDAY, ANOTHER COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO CROSS THE REGION, BRINGING IMPROVING WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THE WEEKEND.

Here is a look at the Satellite image of Cristobal. The brighter the red color indicates higher cloud tops to the storms system, which in turn means strengthening of Cristobal. Stay tuned for further updates and any potential future impacts on our local area. -Scott Sumner

T.D. #3 last night has become Tropical Storm Cristobal today. it looks to wander a bit before moving due north and heading toward the Central Gulf Coast by the weekend. Stay with WDVM Weather as we give you the latest with Cristobal. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, MILD. LOWS 64-72.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. SOME STORMS COULD BE STRONG OR SEVERE. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: EARLY DAY SHOWERS, THEN LATE AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

