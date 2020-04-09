Strong gusty winds Thursday

After a few showers, this morning winds will continue through the rest of the day and night with winds continuing from now till at least next Wednesday. Wind gusts will be up to 50 mph for today. A wind advisory is in effect for the area until 5 p.m.

Winds will carry their highest amount magnitude over the next two days. Otherwise, we will see lesser clouds and sunnier skies in the coming days. Saturday looks mostly clear, but we will still have to carry the winds with us. Clouds increase Sunday as another system moves through on Monday.

Another soaking of rain is possible as we head into the next work week. A light shower is possible Tuesday with a sum of clouds leftover. A few breaks in the skies will lead to partly sunny skies Wednesday with a sprinkle or two.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a thundershower during the morning. Clouds will clear gradually during the afternoon with a strong wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with breezy winds. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday: Partly clear with highs in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will gust up to 40 mph.

Saturday: Still breezy, but mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Clouds increase with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain early with winds up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Plan to see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s—a gush of wind up to 25 mph possible.

Wednesday: A few clouds leftover with a few sprinkles possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen