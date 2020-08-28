Stretch of stormy weather begins late this afternoon

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with stray showers possible through the morning, then scattered showers and storms later in the day. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 91 (86-94)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms continuing to arrive. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, Low: 72 (69-75)

Saturday: Cloudy with rain and storms, localized heavy rain is possible; some gusty winds are also possible. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, High: 85 (82-88), Low: 63 (59-65)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with stray storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Conditions across much of the country for very stormy for one reason or another, but we stayed wedged in between all of it and stayed fairly quiet. Storms flirted with the western and northern edges of the area, but that was about it. Today, we won’t be as lucky. A few lingering showers and storms out there this morning could bring a bit of rainfall early, but mostly we’ll stay dry with lots of clouds. Some sun will break out in the early afternoon, then with the approaching storm system and lots of moisture building in place, scattered showers and storms will fire late in the day. It’s looking like the best chance for severe weather stays west of us, but a storm or two could get on the strong side. Showers and storms continue to build in through the night.

On Saturday, the remnants of Laura merged with a cold front will be pressing in. Overall the pattern and expectations have stayed fairly steady, as the strongest forcing from the front stays north of us and the main part of Laura’s remnants pass south. This keeps the best chance for heavy rain to the north and the best severe weather chances to the south and east mostly. Even still, some heavy rainfall and gusty winds certainly can’t be ruled out here and there as all this passes by on Saturday, so stay weather aware if you’re out and about tomorrow. This stormy weather starts wrapping up quickly late Saturday, with skies clearing by the overnight.

In the wake of all of this, high pressure drops out of Canada and funnels a good bit of cooler and drier air into the region. Under a decent amount of sunshine we’ll have very comfortable and seasonal weather both Sunday and Monday. Most of next week from then on looks to have influences from weak frontal boundaries caused by decaying lows up in Canada. Both Tuesday and Wednesday look to have isolated to scattered rain chances as a few of these fronts pass by. Thursday looks mostly dry for now, but a few storms can’t be ruled out. We gradually start warming back up again with humidity slowly returning some as well.

Have a great Friday and weekend, and stay dry out there tomorrow!

Meteorologist Damon Matson