Stray shower possible after midnight

Summer is here; hot and humid through the week

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Thursday: Mostly dry with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro