Stray shower possible after midnight

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60’s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.
Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Thursday: Mostly dry with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro